Pingale remanded to PC till Dec 25

Nashik: The court has remanded former MP and current chairman of Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee Devidas Pingale to Police Custody till December 25. He was produced in the court by ACB sleuths yesterday.

He was arrested on Wednesday by Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the misappropriation of Rs. 62.31 lakh which was meant to be paid to 127 APMC employees as dearness allowance (DA).

ACB had caught APMC clerk Digambar Chikhale, accountant Arvind Jain and personal secretary Vijay Nikam red handed on October 25 while carrying cash amount of Rs. 57,53,800 in a car in Peth Road area.

During their inquiry it had come to light that they had taken signatures of APMC employees on cheques and withdrawn the amount from market committee branch of Nashik District Central Cooperative bank. In addition, some hours before this, a cash amount of Rs. 4.78 lakh which was meant to be paid to 9 employees as DA had been withdrawn from Nashik Road branch of NDCC and then been delivered to the residence of Devidas Pingale.

Since the beginning, some directors and employees had alleged that this amount had been delivered to the residence of the chairman.

Following a case against the three suspects in connection with this, the ACB had recorded statements of the 127 employees from whose bank accounts the amount had been withdrawn.