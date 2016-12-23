SSC board declares revised timetable of SSC exam

Nashik: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education had declared time table for Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations to be held in February, March and April on its website in October, but following objections and suggestions by parents, people’s representatives, teachers, student associations and students the board revised the SSC examination time table. It approved the demand to give a day’s gap between papers for SSC.

Considering demand to give a day’s gap between papers of subjects like geography, history and other principal subjects, the board revised the time table for well being of the students.

Papers of principal subjects will be held after a gap of one day, stated the board.

Posts and references about SSC and examinations on some website, facebook and whatsapp are wrong.

Students should make preparations for the examinations as per time table declared by the board.

They should not consider information on social sites, conveyed state secretary of the board Krishnakumar Patil.

The written examination for HSC will be held from February 28 to March 25, 2017, whereas SSC examination will take place from March 7 to April 1, 2017.