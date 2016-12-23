‘Satpur Property Expo’ begins today

Satpur: The second edition of the three-day ‘Satpur Property Expo’, being organised by daily Deshdoot with an objective to make available homes at reasonable prices to workers and middle class people in Satpur and Ambad industrial area, will be inaugurated today (Dec. 23) at Jijamata high school ground in Satpur Colony.

The Expo will continue till December 25.

Jadhav Sankul Group is the co-sponsor of this expo. The Expo will be inaugurated at 5 pm today in principal presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, Credai Nashik president Sunil Kotwal and office bearers of various industrial associations.

22 developers from Dhruvnagar, Shivajinagar, Shramiknagar, Ashoknagar, Jadhav complex and Chunchale area have set up their 22 stalls in this Expo. As this is the first grand expo in Satpur area, citizens are curious about it.

S S Enterprises, Balaji Construction, Ravi Mahajan, Yashashri Construction, Karda Construction, Nirman Builders and Developers, Vivek Construction, Shree Construction, Authentic Builders and Developers, Mundada Construction, Kunal Construction, Ishani Construction, Shree Developers, Pravin Solar, Anjani Hills and Swami Construction are participating in the Property Expo.