7 Companies from Nashik participating in Mahatech 2017

PUNE: The stage is set for the 4-day Industrial Expo – MAHATech 2017, which will be held at the New Agriculture College ground here from January 5th to 8th, 2017 from 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM every day.

The mega event will showcase the latest Products, Machinery, Equipment & Developments in the Industry.

MAHATech 2017 is approved by ITPO and supported by the Ministry of Industry, Govt. of Maharashtra, Indo-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Indo-Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industries, TSSIA (Thane Small Scale Ind. Association) and COSIA.

This year, more than 300 Exhibitors from all over India & abroad are participating and as many as 30,000 to 40,000 Industrialists are expected to visit the expo, again from all over India and abroad.

Among the 300 participants will be seven companies from Nashik too. These reputed companies are: Shamam Engineering Industries, Sandfield Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd., Teknocrats Academy of Automation & Control Technology, Teknocrats Control Systems (I) Pvt. Ltd., Electronic Switches (I) Pvt. Ltd., Tijare Engineers & Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and Dreams Auto Fibre Glass.

Many prominent brands such as Forbes & Co. Ltd., IGUS (India) Pvt. Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Samcon Industrial Controls Pvt. Ltd., Amar Raja Batteries, Indian Tools – a Birla Group Company, Faro Business Technologies, FS Compressors India, Roots Multiclean, Khed Economic Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Suresh Indu Lasers Pvt. Ltd., Sharang Corporation, Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt. Ltd., Electronics Devices Worldwide Pvt. Ltd., MGS Technologies and many others are participating in MAHATech 2017.

MAHATech’s objective is to promote the growth of manufacturing sector and it strongly supports the “Make In India” initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of this endeavour, a focused Vendor Development Meet is also being organised on Saturday, 7th January 2017, in an exclusive discussion area, at MAHATech 2017 exhibition.

Additionally, MAHATech will also feature a concurrent ‘Go Global Conference’ on Friday, 6th January 2017, to help industry explore international markets for business and investment opportunities.

This is the 13th consecutive year of MAHATech and with the overwhelming response of manufacturers and dealers, this exhibition is now opening up many more avenues on very big scale.