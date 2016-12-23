Snapdeal to deliver cash at home

New Delhi: E-commerce company Snapdeal yesterday announced the launch of a ‘Cash@Home’ service, which allows users to order Rs 2,000 cash and get it delivered at their doorstep.

“The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs,” Snapdeal Co-founder Rohit Bansal said in a statement.

Snapdeal will be using the cash that it receives through Cash on Delivery (CoD) to operate this facility. Snapdeal will charge a nominal amount of Rupee 1 as

Snapdeal will charge a nominal amount of Rupee 1 as convenience fee, which will need to be paid through FreeCharge or through a debit card at the time of booking the order.

“At the time of cash delivery, the consumers will need to swipe their ATM card on the PoS machines, which Snapdeal’s courier partners will carry for all such deliveries. Once

Once transaction is successful, the courier person will hand over Rs 2,000 in cash,” the statement said.

Under the service, an user can request Rs 2,000 per booking, and any bank’s ATM card can be used to pay for the cash. The customers are not obligated to order anything else from Snapdeal to access the ‘Cash@Home’ facility, the statement added.

The service is already live in Gurgaon and Bangalore, and will be extended to other major cities in the coming days, with the operative details to be updated as per user feedback and availability of currency notes, the statement said.