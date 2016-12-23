NMC to install CCTVs at its manure project

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation is taking strong measures to keep a tab on ghantagadi contractors. Following

Following imposition of Rs. 5.10 lakh as fine on the first day against negligent contractors, an automatic system based on CCTV cameras will be installed at the manure project, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

Though contractors should operationalise total 206 new ghantagadis after work order for new ghantagadi contract, only 155 new ghantagadis were operationalised on the first day.

Taking serious note of this, the Municipal Commissioner had imposed a fine of Rs. 5.10 lakh against concerned contractors who failed to operationalise remaining 51 new ghantagadis in the given time.

The NMC had taught a lesson to negligent contractors with this. It has been informed that the automatic system based on CCTV cameras will be installed at the manure project.

The NMC will get information in detail about rounds by ghantagadis and their arrival at the manure project in the city. It will help to keep the tab on negligent contractors.

NMC had earlier extended the period to operationalise new ghantagadi contract twice, but contractors failed to build bodies on new vehicles and to install GPS system.

Following issuance of work order after assurance by the contractors, they failed to fulfill the assurance given by them to operationalise all new ghantagadis by December 20.

They also failed to install GPS system in all ghantagadis, so there is no change in the situation. As old ghantagadis are still in operation in some parts of the city, there is irregularity in their arrival.

The Municipal Commissioner has been instructed to impose a fine against the contractors for this. There is controversy over new ghantagadi contract since beginning and discussions are rife that there is nexus between contractors and officials as contractors are not providing the service properly.