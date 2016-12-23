NMC undertakes drive to clean shrines

Satpur: Nashik Municipal Corporation has undertaken a drive to clean shrines in the city. The drive was inaugurated at Satpur.

Chief officer of health department Sunil Bukane, divisional officer Rajendra Gosavi, divisional sanitary inspector Sanjay Gangurde and sanitary inspector Madhuri Tambe were present for the programme held at Sambhajinagar area in Satpur Colony.

Bukane stated that health department is working efficiently to make entire city defecation free and it is possible to keep shrines in the city clean through this drive.

This drive will be conducted till December 31st and temples, masjids, churches and gurudwara campus will be cleaned during the drive, Gangurde informed.

Dakshinmukhi temple trust felicitated ghantagadi employees and sanitary workers on the occasion.