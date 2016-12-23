Onion prices continue to fall

Nashik: Following Champashashthi festival, consumers are preferring to purchase red onion. There is rise in red onion arrival at Agriculture Produce Market Committees.

Though there is demand and supply, the prices of onion has been declined by Rs. 250 per quintal in last six days.

There is rise in red onion arrival at Pimpalgaon Baswant, Lasalgaon, Umrane, Dindori, Chandwad, Yeola and Andarsul Market Committees. There is also increase in demand for it.

As 1 lakh quintals of onion is arriving on an average in a single day at the Market Committees, the prices are falling, farmers are stating. They also alleged that prices are dropping intentionally in the name of currency supply.

29,245 quintals of onion was arrived at Pimpalgaon Baswant Agriculture Produce Market Committee last week (Dec. 15). Farmers got minimum Rs. 600 per quintal and highest Rs. 1140 for their onions.

On an average they got Rs. 875 per quintal, but 28,850 quintals of onion was arrived on Wednesday (Dec. 21). Farmers got minimum Rs. 351 per quintal and highest Rs. 849. On an average they got Rs. 690.

Though there is increase in arrival of onion at the Market Committees, there is demand for it. Despite this, farmers suffered loss of around Rs. 200-250 per quintal.

21,350 quintals of onion was arrived at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee on Thursday (Dec. 15) The farmers got minimum Rs. 521 per quintal and highest Rs. 1029. They got on an average Rs. 850 per quintal.

Farmers got minimum Rs. 400 per quintal and highest Rs. 857 on Tuesday. On an average they got Rs. 670 per quintal.

The prices of onion were dropped by around Rs. 200 here too.