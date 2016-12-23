5500 graduates registered

Nashik : 5500 graduates filed their applications to register their names for state assembly graduate constituency.

The number of voters in Nashik district has reached to 96781. As per directives by the Central Election Commission, district election branch was receiving applications from November 23 to prepare supplementary voter list.

The period was extended for ten more days since December 9.

The election branch had received 5429 applications from 15 talukas from November 23 to December 19.

Meanwhile, the district election department is updating the information on website of the Election Commission. Highest 659 applications have been filed from Nashik central, whereas lowest 20 applications have been filed from Peth taluka.