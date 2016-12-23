Police parades criminal Rakesh Koshti

New Nashik: After taking Rakesh Koshti, the head of Pardeshi gang into their custody from New Nashik area in connection with Sunil Wagh murder case, Panchavati police paraded him in Dutt Chowk area. Police also inspected his residence.

Police took some accused in their custody who were involved in Wagh murder. Three minor as well as three hardened criminals are still absconding.

Some days back, Panchavati and Ambad police station in a joint operation took Rakesh Koshti into their custody from Dutt Chowk area in New Nashik.

He was paraded to search for the weapon used for the murder and to inspect his residence.

The Pardeshi gang had brutally assaulted two brothers Hemant Ramdas Wagh (38) and Sunil Ramdas Wagh (32), who were running a food stall in Krantinagar area on Makhmalabad Road in the night on May 27, 2015, over previous rivalry. Sunil Wagh died in the spot, whereas Hemant Wagh was injured in the attack.

Police arrested Rakesh Koshti for his connection with the murder. Citizens in large numbers gathered when he was paraded by senior police inspector of Panchavati police station Dinesh Bardekar, police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad and other police personnel in the area. Police informed that they did not find any suspicious object at his residence. Criminals will be paraded in this way to lessen their terror, informed sources of police.