Demand for a CBI inquiry into micro finance companies

Nashik: The Bahujan Samaj Party organised a march to the district collectorate to press for waiver of repayment of loans disbursed by Micro Finance Institution Network group to women, a CBI inquiry into these finance companies charging excessive interest rates and other demands.

Total 35 companies of Micro Finance Institution Network group are offering loans in Nashik as well as in the state. They are providing loans in the name of women saving groups and the company says it is giving these loans as per Reserve Bank of India guidelines. Though State Bank of India is offering loans at 6% interest, Micro Finance Companies are charging interest at around 15-20%, alleged the agitators.

Loan is also being given to women working on daily wages and it is impossible for these women to repay this loan as company is charging excessive interest rate. Company agents are issuing threats to family members of

Company agents are issuing threats to family members of seizure of household items. Provide immediate attention to this and provide justice to poor women, BSP demanded and warned of a severe agitation if there is no decision.

A memorandum was also handed over to the District Collector. Regional secretary Shantaram Tayade, Dr. Santosh Ahire, Kiran Mohite, district in-charge Arun Kale and women in large numbers took part in the march.