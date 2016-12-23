Sandip Foundation signs MoU with Institute of Training and Safety, Eklahare

Nashik: Sandip Foundation’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Institute of Training and Safety, Eklahare of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their collaboration in the field of Research and Development in a bid to turn Sandip Foundation in to a research hub in the region. Earlier in the month of November,

Earlier in the month of November, Dr. S T Gandhe, Principal, SITRC, Nashik in a meeting with Ranjana Pagare initiated and discussed about the MoU.

The MoU was inked by Prof. Dr. P G Burade, HOD, electrical engineering, SITRC, Nashik, and Ranjana Pagare, Chief General Manager, Institute of Training and Safety, Eklahare, Nashik. It’s one of

It’s one of first kind of MoU signed between both the parties and Sandip Foundation is the first to sign the MoU with the Training Institute in the Maharashtra region and in future the Institutes would be collaborating in many more areas. It would be Sandip Foundation’s endeavour to work together with Institute of Training and Safety for the mutual benefit of both the Institutions.

Prof.Dr. P G Burade said with the MoU, both the Institute are agreed to give full co-operation and support to the educational and scientific relations.

With the signing of the three-year agreement, a joint working group will be set up to plan all the programmes and activities to be implemented at the Institute level.

He said Sandip Foundation and Institute of Training and Safety would also encourage activities, such as exchange of academic staff, researchers and students, as well as experience and expertise, between both the institutions.

Ranjana Pagare said that MoU will be beneficial for the electrical engineering student as well as faculty to sharpen the fundamentals and theoretical concept related to electrical engineering.

She further added that Institute of Training and Safety is more interested in learning from the experienced staff of Sandip Foundation especially in the field of Power System and Power Electronics.

Dr. Sandip Jha, Chairman, Sandip Foundation, Mohini Patil, General Manager, Prof. P I Patil Mentor, Prof.(Dr) S T Gandhe, Principal, Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Centre extended their support and gratitude towards the signing of MoU and gave best wishes for future activities.