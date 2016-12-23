Cox & Kings opens its second franchisee in Nashik

Nashik: Cox & Kings Ltd, the leading holidays and education travel group with operations in 23 countries across continents, has launched a new franchise store on Gangapur Road in the city.

The store was inaugurated yesterday by Sangram Ghorpade, Head-franchisee, Cox & Kings. Domestic and International travel deals offered by Cox and Kings will be made available to the travellers at this outlet.

The store, headed by Amitsingh Chandel, is a one stop shop for all travel related needs such as customised tours, group tours, business travel, flights, travel insurance, trade fairs and much more.

Commenting on the launch, Sangram Ghorpade said, “We believe in creating greater reach and depth in a market through strong local partnerships and aim to create a robust franchisee network across the length and breadth of India. We have successfully expanded ourselves in Maharashtra with franshisee outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Latur, Solalpur, Jalgaon, Baramati and Nashik.

This is our 2nd outlet in Nasik after the one at Mumbai Naka. Through both the stores, we are confident of serving Nashikites with the best in international and domestic products including Amhi Travelkar, Getaway Goddess – women special tours, G Adventures, Bhakti Yatra and Xperiential Holidays.” Also present was Area Sales Manager Ranjan Murthy, who briefed the press.