Lecture series at Panchavati library from Dec 26

Nashik: Savitribai Phule Pune university external education council and Adv. Uttamrao Dhikale Panchavati public library have jointly organised Dr. Babasaheb Jaykar lecture series at the library from December 26 to 28. It will take place every day at 5 pm in the library hall, informed centre executive Granthamitra Nathuji Deore.

Prof. K M More will deliver his lecture on ‘national saint Tukdoji Maharaj on December 26, whereas Dr. Rajendra Bhamre will speak on ‘importance of Indian culture and its greatness on December 27. Aditi Waghmare will express her views on laughter therapy on December 28

People should take benefit of this lecture series, urged Granthamitra Nathuji Deore, Adv. Rahul Dhikale, Hiralal Pardeshi and executive board of the library.