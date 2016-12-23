Rasbihari organizes ‘Book Character’ competition

Nashik: Rasbihari International School organised ‘Book Character’ competition for Nursery to Grade 5 students. In this competition, students could choose any book character they liked and dress up accordingly. Students had to speak few sentences about their chosen book characters.

Nursery to Sr.KG tiny-tots dressed up as Capseller, Rabbit, Noddy, Alladin, Thirsty Crow and Pinocchio, whereas Grade 1st to Grade 5th students as Ant, Santa, Emily, Cindrella, The Smart Grandma, Little Red Riding Hood, Harry Porter, Benjamin Stilton, Cindrella’s step sister Crrimella, Charlie Chaplin and Violet Beauregrade etc. ‘Use of appropriate costume as per the character, props, interesting beginning and attracted the audience.

Clear delivery of dialogue/speech, delivery of dialogues using appropriate tenses, eye contacts with the audience and use of proper intonation, gestures and facial expressions were the criteria of the judgement for the competition.

‘To increase (inculcate) the habit of reading among students’ was the purpose of the competition. Competition was adjudged by Shehnaz Irani, an English language trainer.

She applauded the performance of the students and appreciated the efforts taken by the teachers to teach them the art of speaking in public. Parent well left speechless by the confidence in public speaking of their wards.

The winners for the competition are as follows: Nursery: First – Amitesh Singh, Second – Aarush Jadhav; Junior KG: First – Aayush Rasadia, Second – Vedant Thakkar; Senior KG: First – Siddhi Deore, Second – Kavish Dubey; Grade I: First – Revati Nerkar, Second – Shourya Gaidhani; Grade II: First – Sia Laddha, Second – Yashita Salunke; Grade III: First – Anuskha Deore, Second – Gargi Savadekar; Gade IV: First – Atharva Dandgavhan, Second – Parth Lohakare and Grade V: First – Madhavi Deore, Second – Tanish Joshi and Kirti Gupta.