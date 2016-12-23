Wisdom High achieves success at science exhibition

Nashik: A team of students from Wisdom High International School had exhibited their project on ‘Smart Parking’ in recently held state level science exhibition at K K Wagh College, Nashik.

Their project won a consolation cash prize of Rs. 1000/- and a trophy amongst 1000 participants from all over the state.

Total 19 students from the school had participated in this exhibition. The winning team of 4 students was comprised of Shubh Bora, Ishan Yeole, Raj Choksi and Tanmay Rane of Grade 8.

Their mentors from the school Lipsa Modi, Prasad Ahire, Rupali Sarode, Muzzafar Ali, Geeta Nair and Kailas Jadhav gave them the right support and guidance to accomplish their project.