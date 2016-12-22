Former MP Pingale arrested for misappropriation of funds

Nashik: Former MP and current chairman of Nashik Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Devidas Pingale was arrested yesterday by Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the misappropriation of Rs. 62.31 lakh which was meant to be paid to 127 APMC employees as dearness allowance (DA).

ACB had caught APMC clerk Digambar Chikhale, accountant Arvind Jain and personal secretary Vijay Nikam red handed on October 25 while carrying cash amount of Rs. 57,53,800 in a car in Peth Road area.

During their inquiry it had come to light that they took signatures of APMC employees on cheques and withdrew the amount from market committee branch of Nashik District Central Cooperative bank.

In addition, some hours before this, the cash amount of Rs. 4.78 lakh which was meant to be paid to 9 employees as DA was withdrawn from Nashik Road branch of NDCC.

These three employees had then delivered this amount at the residence of Devidas Pingale.

Since the beginning, some directors and employees had alleged that this amount had been delivered to the residence of the chairman.

Following a case against the three suspects in connection with this, the ACB had recorded statements of the 127 employees from whose bank accounts the amount had been withdrawn.

During the probe it came to light that the money had been withdrawn from the bank accounts of the employees on the instructions of Devidas Pingale. Some employees had also alleged that Devidas Pingale was pressurising employees to give false statements. Some employees had filed an application about this with the police and ACB.

Meanwhile, ACB had summoned Devidas Pingale for inquiry twice, but he had failed to respond. Pingale was arrested yesterday after ACB sleuths questioned him in the ACB office. He will be produced in the court today (Dec. 22). Meanwhile, there is a wave of happiness among employees after the arrest of Devidas Pingale.