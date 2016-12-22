Four Dy District Collectors transferred

Nashik: On the backdrop of upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, four Deputy District Collectors have been transferred for a short period. Officials from other districts will be appointed in their places. These changes will be effected after enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.

The State Election Commission ordered the transfer of officials who have completed three or more years of service at a single place to other districts only for the duration of the election process.

Deputy District Collectors Mahesh Patil, Uday Kisve, Sanjay Bagade and Nitin Mundaware have been transferred to Ahmednagar, whereas Hemangi Patil, Dhananjay Nikam, Unmesh Mahajan, Sandip Nichit and Jitendra Kakuste have been transferred to Nashik. Ramesh Misal and Pradip Bhoye have been transferred to Jalgaon.