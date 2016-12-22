Online character verification certificate facility inaugurated

Nashik: Character verification certificate has now been made available online. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan inaugurated this facility at office of Nashik district SP (rural).

City BJP president MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devyani Pharande, ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale, Mayor Ashok Murtadak, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, special IG (Nashik circle) Vinay Choube, Nashik district SP (rural) Ankush Shinde and other police officials were present.

Services like character verification certificate, character verification of security guards and clearance certificate abroad has been made available on the website ‘aaple sarkar’. Citizens will get their certificates without any delay. People should visit the website http://aaplesarkar.maharashtra.gov.in http://pcs.mahaonline.gov.in and file application online on it to get character verification certificate.