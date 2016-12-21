It’s sad the deprived continue to wait for health service: Dr. Amte

Nashik: Thousands of students step out of the health university every year after receiving medical degrees. Despite this, tribals, the poor and deprived in remote rural areas do not get health service.

It is sad that the government has been forced to make an year’s internship in rural areas compulsory for doctors, lamented Dr. Prakash Amte during the 16th convocation ceremony of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, yesterday.

He was honoured with the D.Litt. degree by state Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. Dr. Amte was speaking while providing guidance to the newly graduated medical students.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Vice Chancellor of MUHS Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohan Khamgaonkar and Dr. Mandakini Amte were present on the dais.

Dr. Amte stated that health service is not something which can be provided with compulsion. It is a pledge to bring smiles on the faces of the deprived and the poor by treating them with compassion.

It is sad that doctors are not ready to serve the people in rural areas. Those choosing the medical profession are looking at it as a means to make money. The satisfaction one gets by providing medical service in rural areas is far greater than money, he added.

“People like me have served people in rural areas for 43 years. If new doctors serve in rural areas for a minimum of 4-5 years, there will be no health problems in the lives of many people,” Dr. Amte said.