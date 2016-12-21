Daman & Diu becomes India’s 1st cashless region

New Delhi: The tiny Union Territory along the Arabian Sea coast, Daman and Diu, has become the first cashless region of the country.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has commended the UT administration for taking the initiative to make Daman and Diu as the first cashless region of the country.

During a recent visit to the Union Territory, Ahir lauded the painstaking efforts of the UT administration in successfully making Daman and Diu a cashless region.

At least 190 teams of trained volunteers visited over 25,000 households spread across the UT to educate their members about the benefits of cashless transactions, an official statement said.

The administration has introduced free Wi-fi services in the Union Territory recently and 3,500 GB Data was used by over 32,000 tourists and local people during the last 45 days.

This initiative was appreciated by Ahir as it will help in promoting the government’s initiative of Digital India and e-transactions.

Ahir reviewed the developmental projects in Daman and Diu and also inaugurated the coastal police station at Kadaiya.

He directed the officials to expedite work on setting up the coastal police station at Diu. Ahir called upon the UT administration to fill up the vacancies immediately so that the coastal police station can operate at its full capacity at the earliest.

The Minister also inaugurated a function to commemorate the 56th Liberation Day of Daman and Diu on December 17, 2016. Speaking on the occasion, Ahir said the UT has an immense tourist potential and hoped the tourism sector will emerge as a major revenue source with the slew of initiatives undertaken by the UT administration, the release said.

A Staff Recruitment Board has also been constituted recently for bringing transparency in the Administration and to check corrupt practices. In the social development sector, infrastructure in all primary schools is being upgraded under the ‘Jan Bhagidari’ scheme of the UT administration.