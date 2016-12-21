District has target to plant 1.5 cr saplings

Nashik : It has been decided at global level to plant saplings on large scale to reduce intensity of global warming and changes in weather. As a part of this, a crash programme was conducted on July 1 to plant 2 crore saplings in the state. As the next step to this,

As the next step to this, forest department has aimed to plant 50 crore trees in next three years and planning for this will be made as per administrative departments. Accordingly, Nashik district has been given a target to plant 1.53 crore saplings in three years, informed District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

On the backdrop of sapling plantation drive, a meeting was conducted at Niyojan Bhavan in presence of the District Collector. 29 lakh saplings were planted in Nashik district during the drive conducted on July 1 in the district. At that time it was stated that Nashik district had topped the state in

It is message of Olympic games to plant trees, to save earth. On the backdrop of this it is necessary to continue planting of the saplings.

For this it has been decided to plant 50 crore saplings in next three years. In 2016, forest department had target to plant 75% saplings and other department had target to plant 25% saplings.

The target for next year has been fixed. Gram panchayats have target to plant 12 crore saplings in three years.

It has been instructed to achieve target considering monsoon.

100 offices from 33 departments in the district are included in this drive. In additon, central government run offices are also included.

A committee under sub-divisional officials will be formed at taluka level on the lines of district level committee under the District Collector.

It was asked that this committee should table a plan about plantation of the saplings. Orders have also been issued to table details about requirement of the saplings.

It has been instructed that those organisations have no land to plant the saplings, they should plant them along the roads and vacant land of the government. Officials from various departments in the district were present for the meeting.