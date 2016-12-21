NMC recovers Rs. 5 lakh from property tax defaulters

Nashik : 18 property holders paid property tax of Rs. 5 lakh to prevent seizure of their properties during ongoing drive by Nashik Municipal Corporation against property tax defaulters. Six properties were seized in New Nashik division.

The NMC has started to take action against the property tax defaulters. This drive is going on under guidance of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Dorkulkar and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Malini Shirsath.

Four property holders from Nashik Road division had paid Rs. 3.11 lakh, whereas six property holders from New Nashik division had paid Rs. 1.06 lakh and 8 property holders from Panchavati division had paid Rs. 79,679.

The properties owned by Blue Fort Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Bombay Hardware Traders, Viewvalley New Engineering Pvt Ltd, Suraj Style Industries and Sandip Plastic in Nashik Road division.