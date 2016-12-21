Cheating case filed against corporator, engineer

Nashik: A cheating case was filed against the corporator of Deolali Cantonment Board and civil engineer at Deolali Camp police station.

They took Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant to give a job to his son at the Cantonment Board.

The name of the complainant is Ramchandra alias Rama Bhimrao Salunkhe (resident of Charanwadi, Shigve Bahula).

He gave Rs. 2 lakh to corporator Dinkar Waman Adhav and civil engineer Vilas Patil on January 22, 2016 to provide a job to his son at the Board, but they did not provide the job to him.

When the complainant demanded that they return his money, they evaded this. They also threatened him, mentions the complaint filed by Salunkhe.

A case under sections 420, 504, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against both accused.