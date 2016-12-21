Property survey by Nashik Municipal Corporation begins

Nashik : Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna pressed a key on a tablet to inaugurate property survey by NMC tax department. The concerned company then started property survey in Gangapur Road area.

The contract has been given to Geo Infosys Company to conduct survey of properties in the city. Following inauguration of the survey by the Municipal Commissioner, green flag was shown to employees of the company.

While informing about works to all employees, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Dorkulkar made them aware with some important facts.

Officials and employees of the department, project manager of the company and employees were present.

An application has been developed in a tablet to collect information about the properties and 4G card has been used to reach information immediately to Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarter.

The NMC will get live information about the survey and time will be saved with this.

Roadwise and censuswise small blocks have been prepared to avoid omission of the properties and these block have been connected to geographical map. GIS mapping and blockwise survey of every property has been started.

All property holders in the city should provide their cooperation to take measures of their properties for the employees appointed by the agency and necessary information and contribute in development of the NMC, urged the NMC.