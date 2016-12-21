Nashik : Preparations are going on in full swing in the district for cashless transactions. Four banks in the district have adopted 88 villages to make them cashless, but as there is shortage of swap machines, there are difficulties in making these villages cashless. These banks have made a demand to provide swap machines, but considering rising demand for the machines, banks have to wait for them.

Responding to the appeal by central government to do cashless transactions, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI, Syndicate and Indian Bank adopted 88 villages. Guidance about cashless transactions will be provided from the village branches of these banks to citizens, shopkeepers and various offices. In addition, these banks will also help citizens in opening new bank accounts, to link

In addition, these banks will also help citizens in opening new bank accounts, to link aadhaar card and mobile number to these accounts and to give debit and RuPay card.

District has currently more than 500 bank mitras. While giving information about various apps regarding cashless transactions, e-wallet and online transactions to youths, they will counsel them. Following scrapping of Rs. 1000 and Rs 500 notes,

There is shortage of money in small denominations. Government has taken initiative for cashless transactions to resolve cash crunch. Orders have been issued to banks to adopt villages and provide cashless facility in rural area.

Accordingly, Zilla Parishad has adopted seven villages in first phase. As swap machines will be provided there, emphasis will be given on cashless transactions. Though it will help in resolving cash crunch, the picture is different. Considering shortage of swap machines in the district, it is a problem how to make these villages cashless.

Following government decision of cashless transactions, banks across the country have made demand for swap machines on large scale. There some companies which manufactured swap machines. As these companies are receiving demand across the country, there is

