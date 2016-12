New Nashik: There is effect on reading culture due to mobile revolution and social media. Everyone should preserve their habit of reading to change this, stated chairperson of New Nashik ward committee Ashwini Boraste.

She was speaking during convention of the readers organised in memory of late Krantiveer Vasantrao Naik and to mark foundation day of Jijau Mahila Sevabhavi Sanstha. Sakharam Deore and Renuka Patil were honoured with best reader award on this occasion.