Auto rickshaws vandalised at Pandavnagari

Indiranagar: A mob of 30-40 persons had beaten up vegetable sellers, rickshaw drivers and vandalised auto rickshaws at Pandavnagari in Indiranagar around 5.30 pm on Monday. Three persons were injured in it and five rickshaws were vandalised.

According to witnesses, 30-40 youths from Wadala Naka area arrived in Pandavnagari area on 20 two-wheelers, by three auto rickshaws and two four-wheelers. They started to beat up vegetable sellers, other vendors and citizens with the help of iron and wooden rods and stones.

They had beaten up little children and elders also.

Wind shields of auto rickshaws were smashed and wind shields of other vehicles were smashed with stones. Hoods and seats of the auto rickshaws were torn by these youths. As per witnesses, this happened over a previous rivalry and it was recorded in CCTV camera, it was informed.