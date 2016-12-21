Nashik Local Centre receives ‘best engineers centre’ award

Satpur : The Institution of Engineers Nashik Local Centre has been awarded as best centre by West Bengal Governor Naveen Tripathi on December 18, 2016 in a programme at Kolkata.

National chairman of The Institution of Engineers H C Beri, president elect Naveenchandra Wasoya and secretary and director general S Bhattacharya were present on dais.

Chairman of Nashik Local Centre Manish Kothari, honorary secretary Sumit Khivansara, former chairman Narendra Birar, joint secretary Vipul Mehta and committee member Mahaveer Chopada received the award.

Nashik Local Centre has been selected from total 128 Local Centres and 29 State Centres. Note of the various technical projects, seminar and national convention conducted by the Centre was taken.

In addition, Nashik Local Centre had become best in providing guidance about SMIE examination equivalent to Bachelor of Engineering and green building technology.

Nashik Centre which has state-of-the-art facilities has been considered as smart centre. It received this award due to all these.