Seven mobiles found at central prison again

Nashik Road: The central prison authorities found seven mobiles in the prison on Sunday.

A couple of days back, a squad had conducted a routine checking, but it did not find anything.

Thereafter, the security guards found seven mobiles hidden below a floor tile beside a toilet inside the prison.

Two-three days back, a state level news channel conducted the sting operation in the jail. The squad of jail administration had conducted checking inside the prison thereafter.

After getting the news that mobiles were hidden below the floor tile besides the toilet in circle no. 7, yard no. 4 and barrack no. 3, prison officer Sachin Adhar Patil and his colleagues reached there and found seven mobiles of various companies during checking.

After he interrogated other inmates about this, they refused to talk. Patil then lodged a complaint in Nashik Road police station. Police filed a case and further investigation is on under guidance of senior police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.