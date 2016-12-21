FIA celebrates its 11th Annual Sports Day

Nashik : Fravashi International Academy celebrated its 11th Annual Sports Day recently at its tranquil ambience with great festivities and grandeur.

The Governor of Sikkim Shriniwas Patil honoured the function as the chief guest. Vishwas Thakur, the chairman of Vishwas Cooperative Bank Ltd, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Harish Baijal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nashik Laxmikant Patil, District Supply Officer of Nashik Sarita Narke, Sachin Joshi, founder of Espalier – The Experimental School, Archana D’Souza, Principal of St. Joseph Kilbil High School and many more dignitaries also graced the event.

The chief guest hoisted the school flag and lit the torch to signify the true spirit of sportsmanship and the glory of sports.

The estimable manifestation of discipline in the form of track events, Yoga, Karate, Skating, ‘Harmony in Diversity’ drill by students of Grade I to III, ‘Star & Wave’ display by the students of Grade IV to VIII & ‘Unity in Equality’ self defence display left the congregation in awe.

The grounds resounded with the synchronized beats of Army Pipe Band in honour of Shriniwas Patil.

The winners of various events of the day, state, national and international level champions in various sports were felicitated by the chief guest.

The Governor in his address congratulated the young minds and the future of country and invoked the audience by sharing anecdotes of his own childhood. He warmly extended an invite to the management, team, parents and students to the beautiful state of Sikkim.

Ratan Luth commended the talent and discipline of the students, tutors and the entire team of the school.