Scrap market will be removed before Jan 2: Municipal Commissioner

Nashik : The concerned businessmen have still not followed conditions in the orders issued by High Court and Supreme Court regarding removal of scrap market on Satpur-Ambad link road.

This is a contempt of court. Nashik Municipal Corporation can remove this illegal construction anytime before January 2, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna to mediapersons.

When asked about preparations by NMC regarding removal of much discussed scrap market, the Municipal Commissioner stated, “We have given a letter to the city police to provide police security to remove the scrap market on January 2. Police are prepared to provide it. If police provide it before this, action can take anytime.

“In its order, the court mentioned that concerned scrap dealers should dispose their pending scrap material and not buy new material, but as they have continued to buy material despite this, it is a clear contempt of court.

“In addition, while giving another option, the court instructed that the concerned scrap dealers should purchase land from the government and shift their scrap material there, but there was no action despite a period of one-and-half year was passed. Considering this, we can remove this illegal scrap market any time, informed the Municipal Commissioner at the end.