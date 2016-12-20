Rs 30 lakh in new notes seized in the district

Nashik: In two separate operations, the city police seized cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes. A teacher running a private class and three other suspects have been detained in connection with this.

DCP Laxmikant Patil and ACP Sachin Gore informed about this action in a media briefing organised at the police commissionerate.

Private class teacher Asad Jakir Saiyyad (29, resident of Mustafa Socy, Wadalagaon) was detained in an action taken in jurisdiction of Sarkarwada police station, whereas Roshan Ghanshyam Walecha (26, resident of Seva Kunj, Panchavati), Gorakh Mahadu Gofne (46, resident of Kopargaon, Ahmednagar) and Sayajad Abdul Raheman Motwani (35, residing near Madina lawns, Wadalagaon) were the others taken into police custody.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Asad Saiyyad at Mustafa Nagar, Wadalagaon after he arrived there along with 850 notes in the denomination of Rs. 2000, in order to facilitate the exchange of banned bills of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

During his interrogation, police found Rs. 17 lakh in new notes of Rs. 2000 from him. This action was taken around 2 am on Dec 18.

In another action, 650 notes of Rs 2,000 denomination worth Rs 13 lakh were seized from three persons near Pramod Mahajan garden on Gangapur Road. This action was conducted around 3 pm on December 18.

The court and the Income Tax department have been informed about the seizure, informed DCP Laxmikant Patil.