All new ghantagadis in operation from today

Nashik: With the work order for the new contract of ghantagadis being issued, all new ghantagadis will be in operation from today (Dec. 20).

If contractors do not bring all new vehicles on the road for garbage collection, a fine of Rs. 10,000 will be imposed daily against them.

Officials who are negligent in enforcing this, will be suspended, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna yesterday.

The NMC administration had issued an ultimatum to operationalise all new ghantagadis from December 20. After the Municipal Commissioner collected information about new ghantagadis from the health department, it has come to light that due to some contractors, not all of the 206 new vehicles have been operationalised yet.

The Municipal Commissioner informed that he had ordered the contractors to operationalise 187 big and 19 small vehicles from December 20. Accordingly, all concerned contractors had informed in writing that these vehicles would be operationalised from December 20. As per this, it is expected that all the vehicles will be operationalised from today.

If all vehicles are not operationalised from today, a fine of Rs. 10,000 per vehicle per day will be imposed against the concerned contractor. Orders have been issued to the health department to take action about this, he informed further.

The review of the work will be taken on February 28, 2017. Contractors will be informed about this. After review, decision to increase number of vehicles will be taken considering complaints and demand.

The additional vehicles will be operationalised thereafter. After installing GPS system in all vehicles, an employee will be appointed in control cell of the NMC to monitor the vehicles.

If any official or employee is found showing negligence in this work related to people’s health, he/she will be suspended, informed the Municipal Commissioner.