54 mn notes dispatched within three days

Nashik Road : Following scrapping of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes last month, there is cash crunch in the country and citizens are facing shortage of currency.

In such a scenario, workers of Currency Note Press are working 24/7 and are trying to restore the situation. 54 million notes were dispatched to various parts of the country in last three days.

16 million notes were dispatched to Ahmedabad on Friday. 8 million notes of Rs. 500, 3 million notes of Rs. 100, 3 million notes of Rs. 50 and 2 million notes of Rs. 20 amounting to total 16 million notes were dispatched, whereas 19 million notes were dispatched to Mumbai on Saturday.

8 million notes of Rs. 500, 6 million notes of Rs. 100, 3 million notes of Rs. 50 and 2 million notes of Rs. 20 were dispatched. Though Sunday is official weekly-off, workers printed the currency and dispatched 19 million notes for Mumbai again. 8 million notes of Rs. 500, 6 million notes of Rs. 100, 3 million notes of Rs. 50 and 2 million notes of Rs. 20 were dispatched.

Total 54 million notes were dispatched in last three days for Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Following demonetisation, as many as 408 million notes were dispatched for various parts of the country since November 26, informed working president of Press Mazdoor Sangh Dnyaneshwar Jundre.

Meanwhile, nationalised and cooperative banks are witnessing rush of the people depositing old Rs. 500. Consumers are receiving new note of Rs. 2000 from all banks, but as there is shortage of money in small denominations, they are facing difficulties.

Though notes of Rs. 500 are being printed on large scale at CNP and Press at Devas, they are being dispatched for various parts of the country. These notes are rare in the city and district.