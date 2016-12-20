16th convocation of MUHS today

Nashik : The 16th convocation ceremony of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences is taking place today (Dec. 20) at 11 am in principal presence of Chancellor of the university and state Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. He will present a D.Lit. to veteran social worker Dr. Prakash Muralidhar Amte.

Pro Vice Chancellor and state Medical Education, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Minister of State Ravindra Chavan, medical education secretary Megha Gadgil, senior social worker Dr. Prakash Amte, Mandakini Amte, senate members and other prominent personalities will be present for the convocation ceremony which will be held at Dhanvantari hall of teachers training academy.

Degrees will be awarded to 8887 students who have completed Ph.D, diploma, degree and post-graduation syllabi, whereas 42 students will be honoured with gold medals and citations for special distinction in various subjects.