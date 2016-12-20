NIWEC Open 2017 championship inaugurated

Nashik: Like every year, NIWEC Open 2017 championship was inaugurated in a grand way. Divisional MIDC officer Hemangi Patil and Ranji player Murtuza Trunkwala were present as chief guests.

NIWEC chairman Sandip Sonar, vice chairman Rajkumar Jolly, secretary Sandip Goyal, sports secretary Ranjitsingh Soundh and treasurer Janak Sarda were present on the dais.

Sandip Sonar welcomed the guests and informed about the cordial relations between NIWEC and MIDC and progress of NIWEC.

Informing about the contribution of NIWEC in the sports sector in Nashik, secretary Sandip Goyal stated that regular training in various sports is provided at NIWEC throughout the year.

Many national and international players have been groomed through this and all the credit goes to the coaches.

He specially mentioned the names of national lawn tennis coach Rakesh Patil, swimming coach Hiren Buzruk and badminton coach Siddharth Wagh.

Sports secretary Ranjitsingh Saundh informed that 950 entries were received last year and more than 1000 entries will be received this year.

Divisional MIDC officer Hemangi Patil who was present as chief guest expressed her satisfaction over the work by NIWEC and assured to provide help from MIDC. Murtuza Trunkwala congratulated NIWEC for preparation of net cricket practice wicket and extended best wishes to the players.

Earlier, NIWEC Open Sadbhavana run was organised from near the NICE office. Vice chairman of NICE Ramesh Vaishya and NIMA vice president Mangesh Patankar lighted the torch.

Players and NIWEC members took part in the run. NIWEC executive body members Hemant Kapadia, Pranav Sanghve, Ashish Arora and others were present.

The Championship will be held from December 22 to January 20. Players in large numbers should take part in it, urged the organising committee. Swapnil Bhamre, Tushar Gosavi, manager of NIWEC Ashok Rede and others are taking sincere efforts for success of the Championship.