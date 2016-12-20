‘Regular health check up needed for better health’

Nashik Road: There is a need for regular health check up to maintain health in better condition, stated ACP Mohan Thakur.

A free health check up camp for police personnel in Nashik Road area was jointly organised by Nashik Enclave, Sahyadri hospital and Birla hospital.

Thakur was speaking on this occasion.

Senior police inspector of Nashik Road police station Sanjay Deshmukh, Dr. Prashant Bhutada, other police officials and personnel were present.

Bone density, lung capacity, pulse rate, blood pressure, blood sugar, cardiogram, eye check up and percentage of fat were checked during the camp.