Innovative ‘Avishkar’ winners from Ashoka move into finals

Nashik: The inclusive growth of any nation depends upon its capacity of innovation & invention.

The Ashoka Centre of Business & Computer Studies always play a leading role in this regard. ACBCS is offering the quality programmes in management and latest technology. Hence, students actively participated in Avishkar 16-17 which is an unique activity being implemented through Savitribai Phule Pune University to increase the participation of talented students.

This activity has generated a lot of enthusiasm amongst students.

The zonal competition was organised recently at HPT/RYK College. There were two winning groups from Ashoka. The first group of included Sheetal Gaidhane and Apoorva Dighe from SYB.Sc. (Comp.Sci). Their project was ‘Soil moisture detector meter with automatic water sprayer’ which belongs to the category of agriculture and animal husbandry. The project was guided by Prof. Yogesh Marathe.

The second group included Vishal Chaudhary and Sanobar Surani from TY and SY BBA. The project was ‘Online student counselling through schools/college website for obtaining vital data’ which belongs to the category of management and was guided by Savita Nair. They have got a fabulous opportunity to reveal their talent in finals.

The success to reach the finals in Avishkar 16-17 is due to moral support and continuous motivation by Principal Dr. Archana Ghatule and academic research coordinators Sarita Dhawale.