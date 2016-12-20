Fire extinguishers distributed to 75 school vans

Jail Road: President of Samarth Seva Mandal and former corporator Adv. Sunil Borade distributed fire extinguishers to 75 school vans as a social responsibility.

MP Hemant Godse and district Shiv Sena chief Vijay Karanjkar lauded this project by Borade in a programme held at Rajrajeshwari mangal karyalaya. The school vans have got protection with this, they mentioned.

Ajjubhai Saiyyad, Nana Tajanpure, Yogesh Mhaske, Suryakant Lavate and others were also present.

Yogesh Mulane, Gorakh Borade, Babloo Borade, Avdhoot Pagare, Ganesh Shinde and others took sincere efforts for the programme. Sunil Borade proposed the vote of thanks.