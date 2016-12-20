CCTV cameras inaugurated at New Nashik

New Nashik: The BJP circle of New Nashik has installed CCTV cameras at Savatanagar, Hedgewarnagar, Matalenagar, Ekdantnagar and Dhanwantari College. They were inaugurated by MLC Aproova

They were inaugurated by MLC Aproova Hiray, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal and police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad.

Considering security of citizens in New Nashik area, a proper decision will be taken at government level for them. CCTV camera is a very useful medium to keep crime in the area under control.

All CCTV cameras in New Nashik area will be connected to Ambad police station, said Dr. Singal. New Nashik BJP circle chief Girish Bhadane, vice president Ganesh Aringale, Pratibha Pawar, Shekhar Nikumbh, Ravi Patil, other office bearers and activists were present in large numbers.