Convention of former girl-students held at SMRK

Nashik : A convention for parents and former girl-students was organised at SMRK, BKAK women college, run by Gokhale education society.

As many as 150 former girl-students attended the convention. The college Principal felicitated the former girl-students. They recollected their college memories.

Sayali Acharya, Pooja Pawar, Geetanjali Shintre and Ankita expressed their views. Earlier, Vice Principal Prof. Sadhana Deshmukh made the introductory speech. Principal Dr. Dipti Deshpande provided her guidance to the girl-students.