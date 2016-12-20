It is dangerous to look at rapists from caste angle: Kamble

Nashik: Social mores in our society have kept our womenfolk socially enslaved so far, in the name of caste, religion and tradition. Atrocities are being committed against women today as there is a mentality to look at them only as a means of sexual gratification. Society should not look at atrocities against women and rapists from a caste

Society should not look at atrocities against women and rapists from a caste angle, but should see it as a social problem, stated senior litterateur and senior journalist Uttam Kamble.

He was speaking on the subject ‘Khairlanji, Kopardi to Nirbhaya’ during 34th state level convention by Chhatrabharati students association. Social leader Sneha Magar, Nutan Mahamuni and Adv. Arun Donde were present.

Kamble said that rising atrocities against the women are serious. Currently, people belonging to various castes and tribals are organising marches across the state against atrocities against women, but it has been found that demand is against the atrocities against women belonging to certain castes and religions only.

Those who commit atrocities have no caste or religion. Considering this, demand should be made to provide protection to all women instead of protection to the women belonging to certain castes only. There is a need to make the demand that criminal should be punished without considering his caste and religion. The origin of atrocities against women lies in the structure of our society itself, he stated further.

Atrocities are still being committed against the women in the name of ill-conceived norms, traditions and culture, he said further. Society should take initiative to stop

Society should take initiative to stop exploitation of the women through various ways. Victims in the society are in need of social justice done by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule for improvement of the women. Phule had adopted a victim woman as his daughter and gave her right to live life with dignity, added Kamble.

Many have come forward to give financial aid to the victim, but no one is coming forward to lend his hand to enable her to live with dignity.

Atrocities against the woman is a blot on the society and there is a need to fight unitedly against mal-elements to wipe it out, he said.

If rapists and victims are divided in castes, there is a more danger for the society, Kamble made it clear. Social leader Sneha Magar and Nutan Mahamuni also expressed their views.

In the concluding session, former regional president of Chhatrabharati organisation Jaibhim Shinde provided his guidance to the students.

The organisation is not affiliated to any political party and as it is working for students’ problems, its main objective is to espouse a casteless society, he informed.

Shinde also announced new executive body of the organisation. Students were awarded for good job. Adv. Arun Donde also provided his guidance. Students from entire state were present in large numbers for the convention.