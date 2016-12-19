Nationalism should not be based on any religion: Dr Mungekar

Nashik: “Nationalism should not be based on any religion. Our opposition is for Hindu-Muslim nationalism which is emerging in the country. We cannot afford another partition in the name of religion now. Despite this, efforts are being made to create nationalism in the name of religion in the country,” alleged senior thinker, former chairman of Planning Commission and former MP

He was speaking at the convention organised by Samata Abhiyan at Parshuram Saykhedkar auditorium yesterday. Krantisen Sansare, Soniya Kasture, Khalil Deshmukh, Dr. Namdev Kasture, Mohammad Patel, Nanasaheb Bhalerao, Parashuram Natkar, Baburao Kadam and Sandip Dolas were present on dais.

Dr. Mungekar stated that efforts are being made to create the nationalism in the country in the name of religion. Administration in the country is running over the warning by RSS. As a result, religious fundamentalism is growing. Religious fundamentalism and nationalism are not acceptable in the Constitution. Recently, talks are being made to amend the Constitution. It is very holy and has no fault in it. Some people are demanding to amend the atrocity act. Followers of

Recently, talks are being made to amend the Constitution. It is very holy and has no fault in it. Some people are demanding to amend the atrocity act. Followers of Dr. Ambedkar will strongly oppose to amend the atrocity act or the Constitution. The agitation to be staged for this can be huge, he warned.

While speaking over demonetisation, Dr. Mungekar said that Modi government took this decision without any thought. Black money did not come out as expected. Poor people and workers in the country have to stand in queues for two-fours daily due to this decision. Not a single people’s representative, businessman and rich is seen in the queues. This shows that decision of demonetisation is very wrong.

There is an emergency like situation in the country after this decision. People invested their money in gold and properties, instead of notes. Economy in rural area has collapsed after government put restrictions on the district banks. Originally, total economy has collapsed after this decision by Modi, he added.

Earlier, organiser Sandip Dolas made the introductory speech. Thereafter, Dr. Namdev Kasture, Khalil Deshmukh, Mohammad Patel, Nanasaheb Bhalerao, Krantisen Sansare, Soniya Kasture and T K Bagul expressed their views. Sonali Awate, Asmita Maru, Mukta Mohite, Aditi Kale and Sonali Bhalerao were felicitated for leading the Bahujan Kranti Morcha.