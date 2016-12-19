Two-wheelers set on fire at Deolaligaon

Nashik Road : Some unidentified youth had set two-wheelers on fire on Friday (Dec. 16) midnight by pouring inflammable substance on them. Two two-wheelers were gutted, whereas one two-wheeler received heavy damage.

Digambar Kalu Mhaske and Vitthal Kalu Mhaske who are residing at Wadarwadi in weekly bazaar area in Deolaligaon had parked their two-wheelers MH 15 FC 9321 and MH 15 FC 9156 in front of their residences. Some unidentified youths had poured the inflammable substance on them and had set them on fire.

After noticing this, citizens by nearby areas doused the fire by pouring water on the two-wheelers.

Another two-wheeler MH 15 BP 5106 which was parked near these two-wheelers also caug0ht the fire. It received heavy damage due to fire.

After getting the news, senior police inspector of Upnagar police station Ashok Bhagat and his colleagues immediately rushed to the spot and inspected the two-wheelers.