NMC starts preparations for removal of scrap market

Nashik: The administration of Nashik Municipal Corporation has started preparations for removal of the scrap market on Satpur-Ambad link road.

The planning as well as police security are in final stage. NMC has erected hoardings having notices regarding action against scrap dealers. With this it is clear that the scrap market will be removed in January.

The preparations have been started to remove the scrap market which is in discussions since last many years, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

As police force on large scale will require for this, the NMC administration held discussions with Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal. Considering requirement of human resources on large scale, vehicles and machineries, the administration has started planning for this.

Overall on this backdrop, the administration had issued final notices mentioning that all scrap dealers should remove their illegal encroachment in residential area till December 30.

Hoardings having notices addressing the president of Satpur scrap merchant association have been erected at four-five locations at the scrap market.

While referring all legal actions, it has been mentioned in the notices that the scrap dealers should remove their shops to prevent losses.

After end of the term of 15 days, the illegal scrap market will be removed in first week of January.

Those scrap dealers who will not remove their encroachments voluntarily, expenses about human resources, machineries and police security will be recovered from them, informed Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde.