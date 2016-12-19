Plating industries get relief

Satpur: After follow up by Ambad Industries Manufacturers Association and filing of the motion by MLA Deyani Pharande, a meeting was held with the state Environment Minister Pravin Pote and secretary of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Anbalagan.

In the meeting it was declared to stay notices issued to 48 industries and to conduct fresh inspection.

It was also declared that a hearing will be conducted on December 20 at Mumbai office of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the industries will be started after their inspection. Industrialists are expressing their satisfaction over this.

As per survey conducted by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board on August 24 and 25, it had issued closure notices to 48 plating, quoting and other industries, citing a reason of pollution. Their electricity and water supply were also stopped.