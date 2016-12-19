Deolali Cantt tops Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Deolali Camp: The Deolali Cantonment Board topped all 19 Cantonment Boards in Southern Command in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

It received first prize in a programme held at Pune.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is being conducted throughout the entire country. While conducting this Abhiyan in six divisions of 62 Cantonment Boards, the higher office of Defence Ministry had declared a competition.

Accordingly, all Cantonment Boards had conducted the cleanliness drive in their respective areas.

After reviewing the drive which was conducted from December 1 to 15, the Pune of the Southern Command had declared first prize to the Deolali Cantonment Board. Prizes were also declared to Khadki, Dehu and Securandabad Cantonment Boards.

Retired director of the Southern Command Vinod Chandra had distributed prizes in a programme held at Pune. Current director Geeta Kashyap Perty, director Bhaskar Reddy and Dr. B N Yadav were also present.

Chief Executive Officer Vilas Pawar, superintendent (health) S Y Bhatkhale and inspector Rajendrasingh Thakur had accepted the prize on behalf of the Deolali Cantonment Board.