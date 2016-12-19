Night attire day celebrated at FA

Nashik: The Night attire day was celebrated in the pre-primary section of Fravashi Acadamy. The children came to school dressed up in variety of the wear.

They also brought their soft toys along with them to enhance the experience. Teachers narrated bed-time stories amd also sang lullabies to create the atmosphere.

The soft boards decorated with moons and stars completed the night scene.

They tiny tots also took back a home activity which they themselves had created with the help of their teachers. The day was enjoyed by one and all.