21,000 trees registered in NMC area

Nashik: After start of the tree census in municipal area, the contractor company has completed registration of 21,000 trees so far. Pace of the census has slowed down due to shortage of human resources.

As per the High Court order, Nashik Municipal Corporation had completed tender process for tree census in the city and offered contract to Terracon Ecotech Pvt. Ltd Mumbai.

The census was inaugurated by Mayor Ashok Murtadak in presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna on November 21 in NMC campus.

Earlier, the Company had decided to register 2.5 lakh trees in a months by way of registering 10,000 trees per day, but it had completed registration of 21,000 trees so far. NMC has provided its one employee with squad of the Company.